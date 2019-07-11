Indian Army's NCC Special Entry Scheme SSC recruitment: Here's how to apply

The has invited applications from unmarried male and female candidates for grant of short service commission under the NCC Special Entry Scheme.

The candidates who have served for a minimum of two academic years in the senior Division/Wing of NCC and have obtained a minimum of 'B' or 'C' grade certification are eligible to apply for the service on the official website ttp://joinindianarmy.nic.in/, the notification released on Wednesday said.

The last date to apply is August 8, 2019, and tentative interview date is slotted for December 2019-January 2020.

There are 50 vacancies for NCC Men and five for women. The selected candidates will be sent for training at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai for the duration of 49 weeks and will receive a fixed stipend of Rs 56,100 per month during the stay.

Candidates who successfully complete the training will be awarded Diploma in Defence Managament and Strategic Studies.

How to Apply

Step 1: Applications will only be accepted online on website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on Officers Entry 'Apply' and then click 'Registration'.

Step 3: After registration, your profile will open. Click on 'Apply Online' to process the application. A page 'Officers Selection-Eligibility' will open.

Step 4: Your registration details will confirm your eligibility to apply. Click on 'Apply' and a page 'Application Form' will open. 'Save & Continue' each time before you proceed to the next segment.

Step 5: After filling details of last segment, you will move to a page 'Summary of Information' wherein you can check and edit entries and click on 'Submit'. The candidates will take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30

minutes after closure of online application on last day.

Step 6: One copy of the application form duly signed and self attested, photograph affixed will be carried to the selection Centre for SSB. The second copy of the printout of online application is to be retained by the candidate for his reference.