NCL Recruitment 2019: 2482 posts available for Trade Apprentice; apply now

The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice in various departments. The job opportunity is available for 2482 posts. Candidates interested in being a part of the recruitment Singrauli 2019 can apply before the last date of application.

Important dates: Candidates should keep in mind that the registartion process is on since June 11, 2019. The last date to fill the online application is on July 10, 2019.

The age limit set for candidates is 16 years (minimum) and 24 years (maximum)

However, age relaxation is also applicable as per the government rules

vacancy details:



Welder (Gas & Electric) – 162 Posts

Electrician – 1260 Posts

Fitter – 840 Posts

Motor Mechanic – 220 Posts

Eligibility criteria for Trade Apprentice posts

Educational Qualification:

Welder (Gas & Electric) – 8th and ITI Passed in Welder Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

Electrician – 10th and ITI Passed in Electrician Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

Fitter – 10th and ITI Passed in Fitter Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

Motor Mechanic – 10th and ITI Passed in Motor Mechanic Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

Eligibility for Welder (Gas and Electric): Candidates should pass Class 8th standard with ITI in Welder Trade From NCVT/ SCVT From MP/ UP Based Institute.



General, OBC : 50% Marks and SC, ST : 45% Marks.

Eligibility for Electrician, Fitter and Motor Mechanic: Candidates should pass Class 10th standard with ITI in Welder Trade From NCVT/ SCVT From MP/ UP Based Institute.



General, OBC : 50% Marks and SC, ST : 45% Marks.

Candidates are also to remember that the seletion process will be done on the basis of the merit list

Here is how you can fill for the posts:

Go to the official website of the Northern Coalfields limited: https://www.ncliti.in/ OR click here for direct link

In the link given below, candidates are to fill all necessary boxes given.

SUBMIT the form when all details are entered.

About Northern Coalfields Limited

The Northern Coalfields Limited is is a subsidiary of Coal India. It started in 1985, and is now among the top PSU's in India.