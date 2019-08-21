Noida Metro Rail recruitment 2019: Apply for 199 NMRC jobs on becil.com

Rail recruitment 2019: People seeking to apply for at Rail Corporation (NMRC) have only few hours left as today i.e. August 21, 2019 is the last date to register. The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd (BECIL) had issued a recruitment notification on July 22, 2019 for total of 199 posts of Junior Engineer, Office Assistant, Maintainer & Accounts Assistant, Station Controller/Train Operator, Customer Relations Assistant on its official website on becil.com.

According to the BECIL job notification 2019, applications are invited for empanelment of contractual staff purely on contract basis for deployment in Rail Corporation in their offices at Noida/Greater Noida.

The registration link will remain active only up to August 21, 2019 (up to 23.59 hrs).



Direct link to apply for Rail 2019

Aspirants who wish to register but have not yet submitted their NMRC application form 2019 must log into the official website of BECIL and complete the registration process by today. Candidates can apply for more than one post but application money for each is required to be deposited separately, said the BECIL recruitment notification 2019.

NMRC Age Limit 2019: Upper age relaxation is granted by 5 years for SC/ST/OBC candidates of UP for reserved posts only.

Tenure: The contractual appointment would be for 3 years. The candidate will have to serve the organisation for minimum two years. In case they leave before two years, surety bond amount will be payable as mentioned in advertisement.

Steps to register for BECIL NMRC vacancy 2019

Before applying for registration, candidates are advised to have scanned copies of their photo and signature ready

Visit the official website of BECIL on becil.com

Click on 'Registration open for rail Corporation' link

You will be redirected on becil.cbtexam.in

The registration form for NMRC Recruitment 2019 will appear

Enter valid credentials and submit

After successful filing up of the application form, candidates are required to pay the requisite fees through online mode only

Rail recruitment 2019 vacancy details

Maintainer/Electronic &Mechanic: 90 posts

Maintainer/Electrician: 29 posts

Customer Relations Assistant: 16 posts

Junior Engineer/Electronics: 15 posts

Junior Engineer/Electrical: 12 posts

Office Assistant: 1 post

Station Controller/Train Operator: 9 posts

Junior Engineer/Mechanical: 4 posts

Junior Engineer/Civil: 4 posts

Maintainer/Fitter: 9 posts

Maintainer/Ref &AC Mechanic: 7 posts

Accounts Assistant: 3 posts

About NMRC



The Noida Metro is a rapid transit system connecting the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, India.