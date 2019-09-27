OPSC recruitment 2019: Know dates, fees and other details on opsc.gov.in

OPSC 2019: The Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for 6 Assistant Law Officer posts, 207 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, 31 Assistant Executive Engineer Vacancy. Interested candidates can log on to opsc.gov.in and apply.



Important dates

Application process for Assistant Law Offices ends on November 11; for that of Assistant Executive Engineer, the last date to apply is November 8; The last date to register for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons is Novermber 4.

Application fee for OPSC jobs:

For general candidates, the application fee is Rs 500

For SC/ ST/ PWD candidates of Odisha, the fee has been exempted

Payments can be made online through debit card, credit card or internet banking

Age limit:

Veterinary Assistant Surgeons: Candidates applying should be between the age of 21 and 37 years

Assistant Law Officers and Assistant Executive Engineer: Interested candidates should be between the age of 21 and 32 years

Pay Scale:

Veterinary Assistant Surgeons: Rs 44900 (Level -10)

Assistant Law Officer: Rs 35400 (Level-9)

Assistant Executive Engineer: According to Level -12 pay scale

Eligibility

Veterinary Assistant Surgeons: Candidates should possess a BSc degree

Assistant Law Officer: an LLB degree

Assistant Executive Engineer: Candidates should possess a BE/BTech degree from a recognised university

Vacancy details:

Veterinary Assistant Surgeons: 207 posts

Assistant Law Officer: 6 posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 31 posts

Step-by-step procedure to apply for OPSC 2019:



1) Log onto the official website of Public Service Commission opsc.gov.in



2) Click on the "About Advertisement for to the Post of Asst. Executive Engineer(Electrical) [Advt. No. 10 of 2019-20]" link. Candidates are advised to check relevant vacancy link before applying for the specific post.



3) On the top-left corner you will see a tab "Registration form"



4) Fill all the details, submit the application and download the form for further assistance



About Public Service Commission:



The OPSC (Odisha Public Service Commission) has been conducting tests to select personnel for various services of the Government of Odisha during its functioning for more than five decades. It has also gone a long way in achieving the purpose of drawing the best personnel for the public services of Odisha.

