OPSC recruitment 2019: Know dates, fees and other details on opsc.gov.in

OPSC recruitment 2019: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for 6 Assistant Law Officer posts, 207 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, 31 Assistant Executive Engineer Vacancy. Interested candidates can log on to opsc.gov.in and apply.
Important dates
Application process for Assistant Law Offices ends on November 11; for that of Assistant Executive Engineer, the last date to apply is November 8; The last date to register for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons is Novermber 4.
Application fee for OPSC jobs:
For general candidates, the application fee is Rs 500
For SC/ ST/ PWD candidates of Odisha, the fee has been exempted
Payments can be made online through debit card, credit card or internet banking
Age limit:
Veterinary Assistant Surgeons: Candidates applying should be between the age of 21 and 37 years
Assistant Law Officers and Assistant Executive Engineer: Interested candidates should be between the age of 21 and 32 years
Pay Scale:
Veterinary Assistant Surgeons: Rs 44900 (Level -10)
Assistant Law Officer: Rs 35400 (Level-9)
Assistant Executive Engineer: According to Level -12 pay scale
Eligibility
Veterinary Assistant Surgeons: Candidates should possess a BSc degree
Assistant Law Officer: an LLB degree
Assistant Executive Engineer: Candidates should possess a BE/BTech degree from a recognised university
Vacancy details:
Veterinary Assistant Surgeons: 207 posts
Assistant Law Officer: 6 posts
Assistant Executive Engineer: 31 posts
Step-by-step procedure to apply for OPSC recruitment 2019:
1) Log onto the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission opsc.gov.in
2) Click on the "About Advertisement for Recruitment to the Post of Asst. Executive Engineer(Electrical) [Advt. No. 10 of 2019-20]" link. Candidates are advised to check relevant vacancy link before applying for the specific post.
3) On the top-left corner you will see a tab "Registration form"
4) Fill all the details, submit the application and download the form for further assistance
About Odisha Public Service Commission:
The OPSC (Odisha Public Service Commission) has been conducting tests to select personnel for various services of the Government of Odisha during its functioning for more than five decades. It has also gone a long way in achieving the purpose of drawing the best personnel for the public services of Odisha.