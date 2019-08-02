OTET Admit card 2019 released today on bseodisha.nic.in: Know details

OTET 2019: Odisha Eligibility Test (OTET 2019) admit card has been released. Candidates who have applied for OTET 2019 can download the admit card from the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha's official website, bseodisha.nic.in. Candidates interested in appearing for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have to download OTET Admit card.

How to download OTET Admit card 2019

Step 1: Visit official website bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'OTET 2019'

Step 3: Click on the link next to 'Admit card release/download'

Step 4: Enter registration number, date of birth and password

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference

The OTET Admit Card 2019 will carry details such as candidates’ name, gender, category, address, examination time, centre details, mode of exam and exam day guidelines. Candidates are advised to keep the printout copy safe until the results are out.

The candidates who qualify the OTET 2019 entrance will be awarded with eligibility certificates that will allow them to apply for the post of in Class 1 to VIII and IX to XII in government school across the state of Odisha.