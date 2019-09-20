RBI Recruitment: 199 vacancies for Grade B officer post on rbi.org.in

Recruitment 2019: The (RBI) has invited online applications to recruit for 199 vacancies to the post of Grade B (DR) officer through the recruitment examination. The recruitment notification is available on the official website of the RBI, rbi.org.in. The online application process is going to start from September 21, 2019, on on rbi.org.in and the last date to apply for the post of RBI Grade B officer is October 11, 2019.

The central bank will conduct the RBI Grade B Phase-I examination for the post of Grade B (DR) General/DEPR/DSIM on November 9, 2019, and RBI Grade B Phase-II examination on December 1, 2019. Candidates who clear the examination will be called for an interview session in January next year.

Steps to apply for RBI Grade B recruitment 2019

Visit the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in

Click on ‘Recruitment related Announcements’

A new page will appear, and then click on ‘how to apply’

Enter valid credentials and upload necessary documents

Make online payment

Preview and submit the RBI online application

RBI examination will consist of Phase-I & Phase-II followed by the interview.

RBI Phase-I exam will be an objective type with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The Phase-I examination will continue according to the existing Phase-I examination for Grade-‘B’ (DR). There are four modules in Phase-I - General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning.

RBI Phase-II exam will consist of three papers in MCQ pattern (except Paper-I); Paper-I on English (writing skills); Paper-II – Economic & Social Issues and Paper-III – (optional subjects) – Finance & Management/ Economics/ Statistics.

Final selection will be through merit lists which will be prepared by adding marks secured by candidates in Phase-II (Paper-I + Paper-II + Paper-III) and interview.

RBI Phase-I exam: Objective Type will be of 200 marks for 2 hours

RBI Phase-II exam: Three Papers will be of 300 marks

Interview: 50 marks

A Minimum of 60 per cent marks (50 per cent in case of SC/ST/PWD) or equivalent in Bachelor’s Degree as well as in 12th and 10th standard examinations.