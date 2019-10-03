RPSC Recruitment 2018: Extended RPSC AEN results announced; steps to check

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released two important notifications regarding the Assistant Engineer 2018. While one announces the extended result for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Pre Examination-2018, the other notificaion states that the AEN Mains Exam Date remains unchanged. The mains exam will be held between October 9, 2019, and October 11, 2019.

The extended result of AEN prelims was announced after the Rajasthan High Court delivered its order on petitions challenging the RPSC AEN prelim announced earlier.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the RPSC AEN Pre Exam are eligible to appear for the RPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Exam.

RPSC is holding the drive to hire civil, electrical and Mechanical engineers for 916 vacant Assistant Engineer posts.



RPSC AEN 2018: Steps to download revised RPSC AEN prelim results



1. Visit RPSC's official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in



2. In the "news and events" box on the right side, you will find the notification saying - "Extended Result (By Court Order) for Asst. Engineer(Civil/Mech/Elect) Combined Competitive (Pre.) Examination-2018"





3. Click on the notification



4. A pdf file containing the names of successful candidates will appear on the screen



5. Search for your roll number to see if you have succeeded



6. Save the file for future reference