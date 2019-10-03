JUST IN
RPSC Recruitment 2018: Extended RPSC AEN results announced; steps to check

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced revised RPSC Assistant Engineer prelims results 2018 on its official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

RPSC is holding the recruitment drive to hire civil, electrical and Mechanical engineers for 916 vacant Assistant Engineer posts

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released two important notifications regarding the RPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment 2018. While one announces the extended result for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Pre Examination-2018, the other notificaion states that the RPSC AEN Mains Exam Date remains unchanged. The mains exam will be held between October 9, 2019, and October 11, 2019.

The extended result of RPSC AEN prelims was announced after the Rajasthan High Court delivered its order on petitions challenging the RPSC AEN prelim results announced earlier.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the RPSC AEN Pre Exam are eligible to appear for the RPSC Assistant Engineer Mains Exam.

RPSC AEN recruitment 2018: Steps to download revised RPSC AEN prelim results

1. Visit RPSC's official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. In the "news and events" box on the right side, you will find the notification saying - "Extended Result (By Court Order) for Asst. Engineer(Civil/Mech/Elect) Combined Competitive (Pre.) Examination-2018"

3. Click on the notification

4. A pdf file containing the names of successful candidates will appear on the screen

5. Search for your roll number to see if you have succeeded

6. Save the file for future reference
First Published: Thu, October 03 2019. 10:29 IST

