RPSC SI result 2019 declared on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Get direct link here

RPSC SI result: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared RPSC SI result of the written exam held on October 7, 2018. A total of 494 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates can check their RPSC SI result on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPS had conducted the joint competitive exam for SI & Platoon Commander posts. The commission has also released the list of the successful candidates who are not eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

A total of 11,346 candidates qualified the exam and are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test.

Selection procedure for SI & Platoon Commander posts

1) Written Exam (Prelims)

2) Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

3) Aptitude Test

4) Interview



Click here for direct link.

Steps to check the RPSC SI result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2016 Result'

Step 3: Your result will appear on PDF format

Step 4: Check for your score by using your Roll Number

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result for future use