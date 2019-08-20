SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2019: Apply for 361 jobs by today at sail.co.in

Recruitment 2019: The (SAIL) has invited applications from candidates for 361 Medical Executive and Paramedical Staff vacancies at its Rourkela steel plant. The last date to apply for 2019 is August 20, 2019, i.e. Tuesday. Interested and eligible aspirants can apply on SAIL official website on sail.co.in.

The process for SAIL online application form 2019 started on July 25 and the last date to apply for SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2019 is today. There are total 361 vacancies for the posts of Medical Executive and Paramedical Staff at SAIL Rourkela in Odisha.

How to apply for SAIL Rourkela 2019

Visit the website of SAIL on sail.co.in

Click on ‘Careers’ on the SAIL homepage

Click on ‘Rourkela Steel Plant’ tab under the ‘Jobs’ option

Click on ‘Apply Now’

Select the post you are applying for, enter other required credentials and submit

Age limit: 18 to 37 years. The age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates is allowed according to the government norms.

SAIL vacancy details 2019

Medical Executive: 23

Specialist: 12

Medical Officer: 8

Jr Manager (Bio-Medical): 2

Jr Manager (Bio-Statistics): 1

Para-Medical Staff

Nursing Sister (Trainee): 234

Technician-Laboratory (Trainee): 30

Technician-Radiology (Trainee): 15

Technician

Neurotechnologist: 6

Technician - Cardiology: 14

Technician -Nephrology: 10

Technician-Bio Medical: 4

Technician - MRD: 2

Technician - CSSD: 4

Dietician: 2

Photographer (Trainee): 1

Dresser-Burn & Plastic (Trainee): 2

Laundry Operator (Trainee): 4

Attendant - Dressers (Trainee): 10

About SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), in Odisha is the first integrated steel plant in the public sector in India. It was set up with West German collaboration with an installed capacity of 1 million tonnes in the 1960s. It is operated by (SAIL).