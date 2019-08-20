SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2019: Apply for 361 jobs by today at sail.co.in

-
ALSO READ
SAIL recruitment 2019: Apply by today at sail.co.in; check eligibility, fee
SAIL Q4 net profit falls 42% to Rs 468 crore due to higher expenses
Steel Authority of India sets 17.5 mt production target for FY20
As JV talks with ArcelorMittal face delay, SAIL starts looking for options
Centre sets up three-member panel to resolve dispute between SAIL, Railways
-
SAIL Recruitment 2019: The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has invited applications from candidates for 361 SAIL Medical Executive and Paramedical Staff vacancies at its Rourkela steel plant. The last date to apply for SAIL Jobs 2019 is August 20, 2019, i.e. Tuesday. Interested and eligible aspirants can apply on SAIL official website on sail.co.in.
The process for SAIL online application form 2019 started on July 25 and the last date to apply for SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2019 is today. There are total 361 vacancies for the posts of Medical Executive and Paramedical Staff at SAIL Rourkela in Odisha.
How to apply for SAIL Rourkela Jobs 2019
Visit the website of SAIL on sail.co.in
Click on ‘Careers’ on the SAIL homepage
Click on ‘Rourkela Steel Plant’ tab under the ‘Jobs’ option
Click on ‘Apply Now’
Select the post you are applying for, enter other required credentials and submit
Age limit: 18 to 37 years. The age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates is allowed according to the government norms.
SAIL vacancy details 2019
Medical Executive: 23
Specialist: 12
Medical Officer: 8
Jr Manager (Bio-Medical): 2
Jr Manager (Bio-Statistics): 1
Para-Medical Staff
Nursing Sister (Trainee): 234
Technician-Laboratory (Trainee): 30
Technician-Radiology (Trainee): 15
Technician
Neurotechnologist: 6
Technician - Cardiology: 14
Technician -Nephrology: 10
Technician-Bio Medical: 4
Technician - MRD: 2
Technician - CSSD: 4
Dietician: 2
Photographer (Trainee): 1
Dresser-Burn & Plastic (Trainee): 2
Laundry Operator (Trainee): 4
Attendant - Dressers (Trainee): 10
About SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant
The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), in Odisha is the first integrated steel plant in the public sector in India. It was set up with West German collaboration with an installed capacity of 1 million tonnes in the 1960s. It is operated by Steel Authority of India (SAIL).