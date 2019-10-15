SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019 released: Steps, direct link to download

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

SBI
The online application process for SBI Recruitment 2019 had started on September 17 and continued till October 6, 2019

SBI Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India has uploaded the SBI Trade Apprentice Admit Card 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have Applied for the exam can visit sbi.co.in to download their admit cards. The admit cards are for the recruitment exam for 700 vacancies in various departments. SBI had notified the vacancies in September.

The apprentice call letter 2019 will be available for download till October 23, 2019.

Click here for direct link to download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019

The online application process for SBI Recruitment 2019 started on September 17 and continued till October 6, 2019. The application process was open for candidates having bachelors degree in any stream from a recognised university. The minimum age and maximum age are 20 years and 28 years, respectively.

Steps to download SBI Apprentice Online Exam Call Letter:

Step 1: Visit www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on Careers tab at the top right corner

Step 3: On the top panel, you will find "Join SBI". A drop down menu will appear once you place the cursor on it. Select "Current Openings" from the menu.

Step 4: Scroll down to find "Engagement of Apprentices in SBI under the Apprentices Act, 1961". Click on "Download Online Exam Call Letter" link next to it.

Step 5: Click on "Download Online Exam Call Letter"

Step 6: Login using your registration number and password

Step 7: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it
First Published: Tue, October 15 2019. 11:08 IST

