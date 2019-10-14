SBI SCO Recruitment 2019: SBI re-opens application process for 76 SCO posts

Candidates who failed to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer, vacancy for which was notified in July, have another chance to do so. The Central Recruitment and Promotion Department of (SBI) has re-opened the recruitment process. Candidates can visit the official website sbi.co.in to apply for the posts. The last date for submission of applications is October 31.

The 76 vacancies notified by include the posts of SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist), SME Credit Analyst (Structuring) and SME Credit Analyst in Project Finance Strategic Business Unit (PFSBU) department.

The vacancies were originally announced in July.

"Candidates who have already applied need not apply afresh and their candidature will be considered for the respective posts they had applied for," reads the job notice.

How to apply

Step 1: Vist the official website: bank.sbi/careers

Step 2: Click on the advertisement: Recruitment of SCO - DGM (Asset Liability Management) Advertisement no. CRPD/SCO/2019-20/09

Step 3: Register yourself in case you've not done that before

Step 4: Registered users can simply log in.

Step 5: Fill in the required details

Step 6: Upload supporting documents

Step 7: Pay fee

Step 8: Click on 'Submit'

Candidates must note that call letter/advice, where required, will be sent by e-mail only (no hard copy will be sent).