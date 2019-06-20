SSC Constable GD Result 2019 likely to be declared today at ssc.nic.in

-
ALSO READ
SSC MTS exam 2019: Hurry, last day to apply today; all you need to know
SSC 2018 Phase VI result: Higher Secondary result declared at ssc.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC result 2019 declared on mahresult.nic.in; 77% pass
TS SSC result 2019 out: Know district-wise result, steps to download marks
Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 out at mahresult.nic.in: Steps to check result
-
SSC Constable GD Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to declare the SSC Constable GD Result 2019 today. The results for the General Duty posts in forces like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and also for Riflemen (Assam) will be declared on SSC's official website ssc.nic.in.
Candidates who appeared in the SSC Constable GD exam can see their result by visiting ssc.nic.in after the results are declared. Once announced, SSC will put up a notification on its website in this regard. Candidates can check their SSC Constable result 2019 by entering asked credentials.
Steps to download SSC Constable GD Result 2019
1. Visit official website ssc.nic.in
2. Click on 'SSC Constable GD 2019 Result' on the homepage
3. Enter asked credentials
4. Download the result
After the announcement of SSC Constable 2019 Result, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) rounds. SSC will conduct medical examination in the last stage.