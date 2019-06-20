SSC Constable GD Result 2019 likely to be declared today at ssc.nic.in

JUST IN
SSC is likely to declare the SSC Constable GD Result 2019 today at official website ssc.nic.in. Here's a step-by-step guide to check SSC Constable GD Result 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

SSC Constable GD Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission is likely to declare the SSC Constable GD Result 2019 today. The results for the General Duty posts in forces like CAPFs, NIA, SSF and also for Riflemen (Assam) will be declared on SSC's official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the SSC Constable GD exam can see their result by visiting ssc.nic.in after the results are declared. Once announced, SSC will put up a notification on its website in this regard. Candidates can check their SSC Constable result 2019 by entering asked credentials.

Steps to download SSC Constable GD Result 2019

1. Visit official website ssc.nic.in

2. Click on 'SSC Constable GD 2019 Result' on the homepage

3. Enter asked credentials

4. Download the result

After the announcement of SSC Constable 2019 Result, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) rounds. SSC will conduct medical examination in the last stage.
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 07:00 IST

