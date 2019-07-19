SSC MTS admit card 2019 released, download from ssc.nic.in; know details

SSC MTS admit card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC MTS admit card in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for Phase-I of Multi Tasking Staff examination 2019. Candidates who have opted for their exam centres within Uttar Pradesh and Bihar can now download SSC MTS admit card from the official website - sscer.org.

The SSC MTS exam will be held from August 2 to August 22, 2019.

How to download SSC MTS admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites ssc.nic.in or sscer.org

Step 2: Click on download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth (DoB)

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take its printout for further use.

SSC MTS exam 2019

SSC MTS examination will be held in Hindi, English and other languages mentioned in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution as given in annexure-XIV, to test basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification prescribed for the post, to test the basic skills with educational qualification. The candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter.

SSC MTS recruitment is being done to employ Multi Tasking Staff in various Ministries / Departments / Offices of the Government of India, in different States / Union Territories.