SSC MTS admit card 2019 released on ssc.nic.in: Know important instructions

SSC MTS admit card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC MTS admit card for Phase-I of Multi Tasking Staff examination 2019. Candidates can now download SSC MTS admit card from the official website sscer.org. Last week, SSC had released MTS admit card 2019 in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for Phase-I of Multi Tasking Staff examination 2019.

The SSC MTS exam will be held from August 2 to August 22, 2019.

Here is how to download SSC MTS admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites ssc.nic.in or sscer.org

Step 2: Know your status and download e-Admit card

Step 3: Enter your name and date of birth or the registration/roll number

Step 4: Do the spam check and then click on 'next'

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take its printout for further use.

SSC MTS exam 2019

SSC MTS examination will be held in Hindi, English and other languages mentioned in Schedule VIII of the Constitution, to test basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification prescribed for the post, and to test the basic skills with the educational qualification. The candidates will be required to write one short essay/letter.

SSC MTS recruitment is being done to employ Multi Tasking Staff in various Ministries / Departments / Offices of the Government of India, in different States / Union Territories.

SSC MTS exam 2019: Important instructions

On July 26, 2019 SSC issued instructions to the candidates of the MTS examination. It said, "While appearing in the computer based examination, candidates must carry a photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the admission certificate. If photo identity card does not have the DoB then the candidate must carry an additional certificate in proof of their DoB. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination."