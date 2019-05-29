SSC MTS exam 2019: Hurry, last day to apply today; all you need to know

2019: Today is the last day of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) accepting applications for SSC MTS or Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staffing 2019 recruitment drive. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the recruitment process but have not applied yet are advised to do without any delay at ssc.nic.in. SSC has been accepting applications for since April 22.

How to apply for SSC 2019 MTS recruitment:

— Visit the SSC official website.

— Users have to register first at the SSC website, which can be done by clicking on ‘New User ? Register Now’ button in the — Login section of the home page.

— Once registered, click on ‘Apply’ button on the home page.

— Click on ‘Others’ tab and click on ‘Apply’ link against the MTS.

— Go through the application process and pay the requisite application fees.

— Once submitted, take a print out of the application for future reference.

Payment method for SSC MTS Recruitment

Offline: Candidates opting for Offline payment mode will have to pay their Application Fees through state Bank of India Challan generated online. The requisite Application Fees is Rs 100. The Female Candidates and reserved category candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Online Payment: Candidates can pay their Application Fees online through SBI net banking/credit/debit card. The Application Fees is Rs 100. The SC/ST/Female/PH Category aspirants are exempted from payment of their Application Fees.

2019 Selection Process:

The written examination will consist of (Paper-I) objective type paper and (PaperII) descriptive type.Paper-I will consist of Objective Type- Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi.

Paper-II will be descriptive in which the candidate will be required to write short essay/letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution (Paper-II will only be of qualifying nature).

Important Dates for Exam:

Dates for submission of online applications: July 22 to May 29, 2019

Date of closure of the application form: May 29 (5 pm)

Last date for making online fee payment: May 31

Last date for generation of offline Challan: May 31

Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): August 2 to September 6, 2019

Eligibility:

Age Limit : 18-25 years

There is relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates coming from the reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Must have passed Matriculation Examination OR equivalent from a recognized Board.