TCS conducts online test to recruit engineers for multi-functional roles

India's largest IT services firm (TCS) Tuesday said it conducted an online campus hiring initiative aimed at identifying engineers for multi-skilled, multi-functional roles in the company.

The (NQT) was conducted on its digital platform, iON on September 2 and 3 and received over 2.8 lakh registrations across 100 cities, said in a statement.

This year, has seen a 175 per cent increase in test applications compared to last year, it added.

"...the NQT was open to graduates and post graduates of the 2019 batch, across engineering colleges in India. This re-imagination of the campus hiring process, using sophisticated technology platforms, has transformed traditional recruitment models and reinforces TCS' philosophy of being an equal opportunity employer," it said.



Over 200 'Digital Zones' spread across 160 cities, including each of the North Eastern states, were leveraged as exam centres.

"TCS, through its NQT, followed an unprecedented democratic process in IT recruitment - giving all students, regardless of their institute and location, an equal opportunity to prove their passion for technology," TCS EVP and Head Global Human Resources Ajoyendra Mukherjee said.

At the same time, TCS worked closely with premium institutions and was successful in selecting the best talent, he added.



"Besides a career in next-generation technologies, top performers in the NQT also qualify for a differentiated, entry-level hiring process called TCS Digital, with an even more attractive compensation package," Mukherjee said but did not offer any details.

Till date, the Digital Assessment platform has assessed more than 115 million candidates for over 2,490 unique examinations held for institutions across India.