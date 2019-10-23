UP DElEd 2nd semester result 2018 declared: Check marksheet on btcexam.in

The Exam Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2019 marksheet for 2nd semester exam on October 21, 2019.

The DElEd 2nd semester results are available on the official website of the UP BCT 2019, btcexam.in

Click here to check UP D.El.Ed second semester 2018 marksheet



Step 1: Go to btcexam.in

Step 2: Click on 'DElEd- 2019 2nd semester result (exam year: 2019)' link on the right side of the homepage

Step 3: A new page will display on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth and captcha value as requested.

Step 5: Click on 'Search'

Step 6: Check your result and save the file for future reference.





Get direct link to UP D.El.Ed second semester 2018 marksheet in this link

Eligibility test for D.EL.Ed

Candidates must pass 10+2 in any stream with 50% marks by any recognized board.

Age Requirement



The minimum age criteria required for UP D.EL.Ed is 18 years. The candidates must not be more than 35 years old. Candidates belonging to OBC/SC/ST category pay relaxed for 5 years.

The D.El.Ed, formerly know as UP BTC, is a 2-year diploma programme for candidates who are willing to pursue a teacher profession at primary and elementary schools. The course is divided into four semsters. A total of 1,51,876 candidates applied for the exam in the second semester.The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme is a specifically designed package for in service untrained working in primary/ upper primary schools of different states of the country. The programme has been developed by the Academic Department, NIOS on the initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India.