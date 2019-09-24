UPPCL recruitment 2019: Apply for 597 posts, know the fees, dates and more

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Trainee), Junior engineer (Trainee) on its official website, upenergy.in. A total of 597 vacancies are to be filled through this programme

Vacancy details:

Jr Engineer (Trainee) Electrical - 296

Assistant Engineer (Trainee)

Electrical- 271



Computer Science/ Information Technology- 22



Electronics & Tele Communication- 05



Civil- 03

Application Fee for both Assistant Engineer (Trainee) and Junior Engineer (Trainee) vacancies:

For SC/ ST: Rs. 700

For General/ OBC (Non Creamy Layer)/ DFF/ EWS: Rs. 1000

For PWD: Rs.10

For Candidates Other Than State of UP (Any Category): Rs.1000/-

Payment can be made through online net banking by using Debit/ Credit card/ SBI bank Challan

Important dates for Assistant engineer and Junior engineer (JE) vacancies

The applications for Assistant engineer posts will be available online from 25 September; the process to fill forms for Junior engineer positions has already started since 23 September, 2019.

The last date for submission of online applications for Assistant engineer is 14 October and that for Junior engineer is 16 October.

Exam date: First week of November for Assistant engineer, fourth week of November for JE posts

Eligibility criteria for Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer (Trainee) posts

Assistant Engineer (Trainee): Candidates should have sufficient knowledge of Hindi script (Devnagri). Candidates must have a degree in relevant engineering streams (Electrical, Computer Science/ Information Technology, Electronics Tele Communication, or Civil engineering) from a recognised university.

Junior Engineer (Trainee): Candidates should possess diploma in Electrical Engineering

Age Limit

Assistant Engineer (Trainee): Candidates applying should be between the age of 21 and 40 years (Age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates in line with government norms)

Junior Engineer (Trainee): Candidates applying should be between the age of 18 and 40 years (Age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates according to government norms)

Pay Scale:

As per the 7th Pay commission, Pay Matrix Level-10; Rs. 56100