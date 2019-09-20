UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 904 ASO, ARO posts on upsssc.gov.in

recruitment 2019: The Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for 904 vacant posts of Assistant Research Officer Statistics (ARO) and Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) on its official website gov.in. The last date to apply for ARO 2019 and UPSSSC ASO 2019 is October 9. UPSSSC is conducting this recruitment process to fill up a total of 904 vacancies in ARO and ASO posts, out of which 623 vacancies are for UPSSSC ARO and 281 vacancies for UPSSSC ASRO.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in the UPSSSC application form till October 16, 2019. UPSSSC is authorised to conduct examinations for appointments to various government posts in the state.

UPSSSC exam fee

The general and OBC category candidates need to pay UPSSSC application fee of Rs 185. The SC and ST categories candidates are required to pay Rs 95 and application fee for physically handicapped students is Rs 25.



UPSSSC eligibility 2019

UPSSSC applicants must hold G degree in mathematics, commerce, mathematical statistics, statistics, economics or statistics.

How to apply for UPSSSC jobs 2019

Visit the official website of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in

Click on ‘ Notifications/Advertisements ’

’ A new page will appear, and then click on ‘ Apply ’

’ Enter your registration number, and other necessary details

Preview and submit the UPSSSC application form 2019

About UPSSSC

The Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is the state organisation authorised to conduct the various examinations for appointments to the various posts. UPSSSC was constituted under the provision of the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission Act, 2014.