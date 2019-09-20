UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 904 ASO, ARO posts on upsssc.gov.in

-
ALSO READ
UPSSSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 1186 Junior Assistant jobs for 12th pass
UPSSSC Lekhpal vacancy: Apply for 6000 posts on upsssc.gov.in; know details
UPSSSC Assembly and Forest Guard recruitment exam from today; details here
UPSSSC Mandi Parishad Admit Card 2019 for Group C Posts released; Know more
LIC Assistant Recruitment 2019: 8000 posts at licindia.in, Oct 1 last date
-
UPSSSC recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for 904 vacant posts of Assistant Research Officer Statistics (ARO) and Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) on its official website upsssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for UPSSSC ARO 2019 and UPSSSC ASO 2019 is October 9. UPSSSC is conducting this recruitment process to fill up a total of 904 vacancies in ARO and ASO posts, out of which 623 vacancies are for UPSSSC ARO and 281 vacancies for UPSSSC ASRO.
Candidates will be able to make corrections in the UPSSSC application form till October 16, 2019. UPSSSC is authorised to conduct examinations for appointments to various government posts in the state.
UPSSSC exam fee
The general and OBC category candidates need to pay UPSSSC application fee of Rs 185. The SC and ST categories candidates are required to pay Rs 95 and application fee for physically handicapped students is Rs 25.
Direct link to apply for UPSSSC vacancy 2019
UPSSSC eligibility 2019
UPSSSC applicants must hold G degree in mathematics, commerce, mathematical statistics, statistics, economics or statistics.
How to apply for UPSSSC jobs 2019
- Visit the official website of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in
- Click on ‘Notifications/Advertisements’
- A new page will appear, and then click on ‘Apply’
- Enter your registration number, and other necessary details
- Preview and submit the UPSSSC application form 2019
About UPSSSC
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is the state organisation authorised to conduct the various examinations for appointments to the various posts. UPSSSC was constituted under the provision of the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission Act, 2014.