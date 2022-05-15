Flip side of the herbal story: How incorrect use can damage the liver

For a long time, ‘natural’ was touted as safe. This belief grew firmer when the pandemic began testing people’s immunity. Herbs such as Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) and Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) quickly made it to kitchen shelves as immune-boosters, as people believed herbal medication wouldn't harm even if it did not cure.

But natural products can be toxic too. In 2013, dietary supplements containing 1,3-dimethylamylamine (DMAA), often considered as a “natural” stimulant, led to cardiovascular problems, including heart attacks, according to Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine.

Dr Akash Shukla, director, hepatology, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, came across something along similar lines. He was visited by a patient who, during the lockdown, began producing as well as consuming herbal medicines after some online reading. Soon, he was diagnosed with progressive failure and required ICU care.

This is one of the many cases of hospitalisation caused by self-medication of .

Another example of how a natural product can be fatal is the misidentification of medicinal mushrooms, which can lead to failure.

The is the largest organ in the human body. It regulates most chemical levels in the blood and excretes a product called bile that helps in digestion. One of many features of the liver is its ability to regenerate itself after damage. In fact, the liver can regrow to normal size even after 90% of it has been removed.

But the intake of certain items can reduce its ability to regenerate and may even result in serious, permanent damage. Unprescribed medication and alcohol are among those.





If someone is consuming alcohol, irrespective of type, brand, quality and quantity, fat deposition in the liver is almost inevitable, says Dr Shukla.

Even herbs, considered traditional immune boosters, when taken excessively or without proper consultation can damage the liver, he asserts.

So how can one keep the liver healthy, especially in view of rising infections? Dr Shukla says a protein-rich diet, with essential fatty acids like almonds, walnuts, and dairy products are good for the liver.

For a healthy gut, he suggests the intake of complex carbohydrates over simple carbohydrates like sugar, jaggery, and fruit juices.