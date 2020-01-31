There's a long lineup of musical treats in store for Mumbai this February

Mahindra Blues Festival You don’t choose the blues,” says guitarist Rudy Wallang of the genre he and vocalist Tipriti Kharbangar of Soulmate have mastered over the last decade and a half. “The blues choose you.” When the Mahindra Group decided to launch a blues festival in India in 2010, the Shillong-based band — by then two albums old and a fixture at various major gigs — was the first to be contacted. “The simplicity and honesty of it” is what drew Wallang to the blues, and while songs typically involve playing only three ...