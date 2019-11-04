Answers to the Strategist quiz 637

1. This person from the Nordic region was called the King of Spirits during the 1870s. He introduced fractional distillation which produced liquor without fusel alcohol in 1877, under the name "Tiodubbelt Renadt Brännvin". Brännvin literally means "burnt wine".

Fusel alcohols, also referred as potato oil in Europe and are a mixture of several alcohols produced as a by-product of alcoholic fermentation. Name him and the brand he created. Answer: Lars Olson Smith is the creator of the famous Absolut Vodka.. 2. This person contributed to the development of ...