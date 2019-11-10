Answers to the Strategist quiz #638

1. Based on a survey for Halloween 2019 in the US, what is common to the states of California, Washington, Florida and Hawaii? (trick or treat). Answer: The most popular candy that is given out as a treat is Hershey’s Cookie’s and Crème candy bar. 2.

This company’s name was derived by turning the letters of the holding company's logo upside down. Its name was changed a few years later to avoid a trademark lawsuit and it was folded back into its flagship company before 1960. Name it. Answer: HP spun off a small company, Dynac, to specialise in ...