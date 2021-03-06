Average salary up by 4% as IIM Calcutta records 100% placements

-

Average cost-to-company (CTC) package rose marginally by 4.3 per cent this year as Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta recorded 100 per cent placements for its flagship MBA program. Average salary at IIM-C placements grew from Rs 27.8 lakh per annum last year to Rs 29 lakh per annum this year.
A total of 172 firms participated in the final placement process, making more than 520 offers in three clusters comprising various cohorts to a 467 participating students.
Among sectors, consulting was the top recruiter with 149 students or 32 per cent opting for firms from the cohort. While Accenture Strategy and The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) were the top recruiters, Kepler-Cannon and Arthur D. Little were amongst the prominent first-time recruiters from the cohort.
Following consulting were investment banking, asset management, private equity venture capital firms with 90 students or 19 per cent being selected, even as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America emerged the top two recruiters in this cohort.
The pandemic and economic slowdown impact was visible in some sectors, with roles like general management and marketing coming down from 30 per cent last year to 15 per cent in 2021.
Marquee recruiters including Hindustan Unilever, Procter & Gamble, ITC, Vedanta, Adani Group and Reliance India Limited continued to hire from the campus in smaller numbers though. The cohort also witnessed new recruiting brands such as Boehringer Ingelheim and Xiaomi.
Among software services and e-commerce platforms, Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm etc., recruited 24 per cent or 111 students of the batch for various product management and fintech roles, with Navi technologies joining in as one of the first-time recruiters.
Several recruiters from manufacturing sector, power, services and government firms among others comprised the set of recruiters.
