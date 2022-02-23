Job offers up 37% at IIM Bangalore as Accenture, BCG lead placements

Concluding the final placements process for the PGP and PGPBA class of 2020-22, the Indian Institute of Bangalore (IIMB) saw offers rise by 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) over the previous year.

Led by consulting and product roles, IIMB saw its 513 students get 662 offers even as and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) made the highest number of offers at 51 and 30, respectively.

Overall, consulting companies made the maximum of 248 offers comprising other top recruiters such as Kearney, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Tata Consultancy Services, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D. Little, Deloitte, Infosys Consulting, KPMG, Strategy&, Auctus Advisors, Oliver Wyman, IBM Consulting, and EY-Parthenon Singapore.

Within the IT and product domain which made 141 offers, Microsoft led the pack with 14 offers, followed by OYO, Amagi Labs, Oracle, Atlassian, Google, Info Edge, Razorpay, Angel One, Jio Platforms, UHG Optum, Adobe, Brane Enterprises, Clear, Unacademy, Zomato, Cisco, Eightfold AI, Nykaa, PhonePe and Sprinklr.

Other companies in the IT/Product Management domain rolled out 40 offers whereas 65 offers were made in the fast-growing e-commerce space by the likes of Amazon, Paytm, Flipkart, and Myntra.

"IIMB witnessed yet another impeccable placement season with increase in offers across all sectors, capitalizing on favourable market conditions. Overall, there has been a 37 per cent increase in the number of offers YoY, driven primarily by consulting and product management roles. Strategy consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by product management and finance," said Harsh Agrawal, Placement Representative at

According to Dr. Roopa Adyasha, Senior Manager, Career Development Services at IIM Bangalore, the hiring cautiousness exhibited earlier by recruiters during the pandemic, seems to have transformed into a new wave of optimism, resulting in all the students of IIMB being placed by end of Day 1 of the placement week. "We placed the largest batch at IIMB within a short time," said U. Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson, Career Development Services,

There were 71 offers overall in the finance domain led by Goldman Sachs with 22 offers, followed by Avendus Capital, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, Rothschild, Premji Invest, Blackstone and CDC Group. Other recruiters also included Kotak Mahindra, Axis Bank, Lincoln International, Bank of America, Barclays, and 14 offers from leading financial institutions.

Conglomerates, on the other hand, extended 52 offers in general management positions with RPG Group leading with 10 offers followed by Natwest Group, Vedanta, ABG, CK Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services, Adani Group, Capgemini, and Machani Group. Emaar Group and True North extended one offer each, with other companies making 13 offers.

Students opting for sales and marketing roles received 40 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by HUL, Asian Paints, Samsung, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC, Nykaa, Pidilite, AB InBev, Colgate Palmolive, Disney-Star, Johnson & Johnson, Lenovo, Marico, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Titan, and Wipro Consumer Care, among others.

Operations roles saw 13 offers from Flipkart, Ola, Microsoft, and WNS Global services whereas the analytics sector rolled out 32 offers in total with American Express leading with 17 offers, followed by EXL, and Flipkart.

Meanwhile, the first batch of MBA Business Analytics students too attracted offers from the likes of American Express, Accenture, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey and Company, Kearney, EY, Microsoft, Paytm, Oracle, ADL, Adobe, Allegro Capital, Alvarez and Marsal, ANZ, BCG, Cashfree, EXL Service, Kotak Mahindra, OLA, Uber and Wells Fargo.