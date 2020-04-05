The Strategist Quiz #658

1Way back in 1972 this company used a technology it had actually developed for making stiffer gift ribbons years ago and instead went on to develop the world’s first ___. Name the company and the product which is in great demand now.

2About 59 to 60 lakh tonnes of this item is produced globally and a process called “killing the Green” used by the industry while producing it. Name the item and also explain what this process does.

3During WWII, diversion of this particular commodity for war efforts forced many women in Europe and North America got their legs painted or got them stained. They used dark eyebrow pencils to draw pretended seams down the back of their legs. What was the commodity and why was it diverted?

4What were t-mails and who was considered as a pioneer in using this technology for communicating with his generals in the field?

5Connect a mother and son team that started selling soap on Harlem streets and went on to build an $850 million company with a brand that is named after Moses’s wife and arrive at a soon to be launched collaborative product inspired by the legacy of another famous businesswomen.

6This company founded in the early 50s had brands called Dilip Wedge, Sensation, Asha, Nicky and Kamal. Name it.

7Name the brand that has changed its famous strapline from “__is good” to the lines “The power is in our hands, wash them.”

8Connect BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly with a Bollywood Star and “What’s in the Box”

9Name the brand that uses the base line “India Khush Hua” after the famous Bollywood line “Mogambo Khush hua”.

10Name the company from its logo and also mention its current owner.









Compiled by Gaurav Sri Krishna, www.facebook.com/gaurav.s.krishna

One lucky winner will receive a cheque for Rs 2,000. Send your entries to strategist@bsmail.in. All entries must carry the postal address of the contestant. Last date for receiving entries is March 17 till 8 pm. Previous winners and employees of Business Standard and their families are not eligible to participate. The winner is chosen on the basis of the first correct entry received.