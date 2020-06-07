The Strategist Quiz #667

1 Which brand recently launched its video ads with a film star being hailed as the Lockdown hero 2 Connect a Kuaizhou rocket launch sold for a price of $5.6 million, 1,700 plus Dongfeng SUVs sold within seven minutes each for $14000 and 853 vouchers to buy apartments in Hangzhou in China 3 Name the brand that is extending an open invitation to locked down Indians to upload a picture of their cooking “fails”, with a humorous caption, to stand a chance to win a gift voucher for a ___. 4 Who became famous after posing for an advertisement with the lines “Want to ...