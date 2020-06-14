The Strategist Quiz #668

1 A country is planning a future where people increasingly interact online and companies replace humans with machines to immunise themselves against the effects of rising wages and a rapidly aging workforce. Name the country and concept. 2 This Germany-born Canadian citizen dropped out of high school when he was 16.

He started an e-commerce company just when the dot-com bust happened. He is amongst the top 10 richest Canadians in the world and helps companies like Heinz, PepsiCo, Heineken and brands like Victoria Beckham sell online. Name him and his company that is seeing its market ...