The Strategist Quiz #671

1 This brand was launched by a Barber from his shop in London in the late 1780s. His daughter and son-in-law used new marketing techniques during the early 1900s which included advertisements that conveyed Britain’s alleged racial and cultural superiority. In India their ads depicted youth is god like and had the modified image of an Indian Goddess. Name the brand and its founder.

2 Post the 9/11 attacks, this gaming company created a console that actually brought the family together instead of making violent games targeting Islamist terrorists. Name the company and the product.

3 The words for a fairly primitive mode of transportation in Poland and the Belarussian /Ukrainian region gets its name from a brand owned by the Tata Group. Name it.

4 Saint Corbinian was a bishop who was sent by Pope Gregory II to Bavaria in Germany. In the early 720s, he along with 12 companions not only founded a monastery but also founded a ____which claims to be the oldest functioning ___in the world. Name it.

5 In 340 AD, this country is credited to have introduced the first kind of Biological pest control. One of the most significant ones was the yellow citronella ant. Name the country and the crop for which it used this insect.

6 To express their solidarity with the Pride movement, this brand used a barcode to visually represent the uniqueness of individuals. Name it.

7 This brand is running a programme called “Fir Badhega India”. Name it.

8 Who has launched a ‘Tough Cookie’ campaign on the occasion of National Doctor's Day to express gratitude towards themedical fraternity?

9 This brand known for its “2 minutes” product has now added a 4-minute product. Name both

10 A Telugu word for a commodity became a Chinese word thanks to a Chinese trader and then went on to become an English one way back in the 1500s& 1700s. Its current English name is derived from the image. China is currently the world’s largest producer of this commodity. Give the original Telugu name and also the current English one.





One lucky winner will receive a cheque for Rs 2,000. Send your entries to strategist@bsmail.in.

All entries must carry the postal address of the contestant. Last date for receiving entries is July 7 till 8 pm. Previous winners and employees of Business Standard and their families are not eligible to participate. The winner is chosen on the basis of the first correct entry received.

There were five correct entries to number 670 and the winner is S Govindharajan from Chennai