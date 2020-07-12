The Strategist Quiz #672

1 Connect a fief of the Mughal empire, which later became a princely state of British India, before being incorporated into Kurnool district of the Madras Presidency, and a commodity that has a GI tag and is cultivated in about 300,000 hectares with about 3 million tonnes of annual production. 2 Name the brands involved in bringing it out a limited edition of shoes called Sauce Pack collection. 3 What is the term used for putting a limit on the geographic or demographic extent of a marketing campaign? 4 Name the brand that has launched an anti-corona fabric and claims 99.94% ...