10 gm of gold trading at Rs 53,780 today, silver selling at Rs 67,100 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat-gold on Saturday remained unchanged and the yellow metal was trading at Rs 53,780, while the price of 1 kg of silver went down by Rs 300 to trade at Rs 67,100.
The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Banglore and Hyderabad is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24-carat-gold in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata i.e., Rs 53,780.
While the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Banglore and Hyderabad is at par with the price of 10 grams of 22-carat-gold in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and is selling at Rs 49,300.
However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 54,160, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the state is selling at Rs 49,650.
The price of 1 kg of Silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is trading at Rs 67,100, while in Banglore, Hyderabad and Chennai, the precious metal is selling at Rs 72,100.
On Friday also, gold prices in the national capital Delhi remained unchanged. 10 grams of 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 53,780, on Friday, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 49,300.
The price of gold differs for different regions based on the parameters such as excise duty, making charges, and state taxes.
