10 gm of gold selling at Rs 51,700, silver trading at Rs 63,800 per kg

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Friday went up by Rs 420 to Rs 51,700 and the price of 1 kg silver saw an increase of Rs 1,100 to Rs 63,800 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold on Friday rose by Rs 400, and the precious metal is selling at Rs 47,400, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 51,700 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 47,400 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities at Rs 52,920 and Rs 48,510 respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 63,800, while in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 67,700 for the day.

The price of gold varies for different regions based on certain parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.