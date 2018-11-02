14 stocks gain over 30% in a week;PC Jeweller,Dhanlaxmi Bank surge over 60%

Domestic mutual funds invested Rs 239.76 billion in Indian stock in October, a record monthly inflow taking advantage of the correction in the market. Their total investments thus far in the current calendar year touched Rs 1.12 trillion, data shows.

The S&P BSE Midcap and Small-cap index, were up 1.6% each today at 01:23 PM; outperforming the S&P BSE Sensex in the current week. The midcap (up 8.3%) and smallcap (up 7.2%) were up more than 6%, as compared to 5% gain in the benchmark index, thus far during the week. The midcap and smallcap index have recovered 11% and 9%, respectively, from their respective 52-week lows touched on October 9, 2018, on the BSE in intra-day trade.

PC Jeweller, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Reliance Communications, Adani Power, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, DB Realty, KEI Industries, and Kalpataru Power Transmission were among 14 stocks, rallied in the range of 30% to 66% during the current week.

A sharp turn in mid and small-cap index stocks have seen the market price of 14 companies rally more than 30% during the current week, taking cues from falling oil prices, strengthening of the rupee, strong inflows from domestic mutual funds and easing of US-China trade war fears.

Among the individual stocks, has rallied 21% to Rs 84.35 today, extending its previous day’s 19% surge on the BSE. Thus far in the current week, the stock of Jewellery Company zoomed 70% from Rs 49.55. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 46.90 on October 26, had corrected 92% from its 52-week high level of Rs 601 on January 16, 2018.

has locked in upper circuit of 10% at Rs 18.05 today, zoomed 64% from Rs 11.03 on last Friday. The private sector lender today reported a more-than-double net profit at Rs 121 million for the September quarter (Q2FY19), due to lower provisioning for bad loans. It had a profit of Rs 61 million in the same quarter the previous year. It posted a net loss of Rs 450 million in the June quarter (Q1FY19).

The bank’s assets quality improved sequentially, with the gross NPA as on Q2FY19, was 7.81% against 8.94% in Q1FY19, while net NPA was at 2.92% against 3.79% in the previous quarter.

hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 52.45, gaining 48% thus far in current week, after Adani Group company posted 22% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3.87 billion in September quarter. It had posted a profit of Rs 3.17 billion in the same quarter last year. The electric utility company had a net loss of Rs 8.25 billion in the previous quarter.

Commenting on the results, Gautam Adani, Chairman, said, "We are pleased to note the progress in ensuring sustainable operations of the Mundra power plant, with the Hon'ble Supreme Court permitting the Gujarat Government to approach the CERC for implementation of recommendations made by the High Power Committee.

"We have also received other important Regulatory and judicial approvals for compensation claims of our projects at Tiroda and Kawai. With the quick ramp-up of coal supplies under SHAKTI, we firmly believe that these developments will help the plants achieve cash flow certainty and improvement in long-term profitability. We remain committed to our goal of catering to India's growing power demand and contributing significantly to its economic growth."



