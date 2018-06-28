Banks under pressure. 17 public and private banks hit fresh 52-week low

Shares of 17 public and private sector banks hit their respective fresh 52-week lows on the BSE on Thursday, extending their Wednesday’s decline after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicated worsening of NPA (non-performing asset) situation.

Four private sector banks - Dhanlaxmi Bank, Federal Bank, Karnataka Bank and South Indian Bank - and 13 public sector banks including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDBI Bank and Bank of India touched 52-week lows on Thursday.

The gross bad debt ratio of the banking system may touch a two-decade high, with banks under prompt corrective action (PCA) expected to be the worst hit, warned the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the RBI said on Tuesday.

Under the current macroeconomic environment, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks may rise to 12.2% of the advances by March 2019, from 11.6% in March 2018



Between September 2017 and March 2018, the GNPA ratio in the industry sector rose from 19.4% to 22.8%, whereas the stressed advances ratio increased from 23.9% to 24.8%.