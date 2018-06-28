Banks under pressure. 17 public and private banks hit fresh 52-week low

-
ALSO READ
Bank loan defaults: Yogi government checking debt profile of investors
Smaller PSBs beat giants in dash to NCLT, Bank of Baroda tops with 55 cases
PSU banks surge. Don't rush to buy the shares on a bounce, caution analysts
PSU banks extend gain; IDBI Bank, Canara Bank up over 4%
PSU banks extend gain after government cuts H1 borrowing
-
Four private sector banks - Dhanlaxmi Bank, Federal Bank, Karnataka Bank and South Indian Bank - and 13 public sector banks including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDBI Bank and Bank of India touched 52-week lows on Thursday.
The gross bad debt ratio of the banking system may touch a two-decade high, with banks under prompt corrective action (PCA) expected to be the worst hit, warned the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the RBI said on Tuesday.
Under the current macroeconomic environment, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks may rise to 12.2% of the advances by March 2019, from 11.6% in March 2018
Between September 2017 and March 2018, the GNPA ratio in the industry sector rose from 19.4% to 22.8%, whereas the stressed advances ratio increased from 23.9% to 24.8%.
“Within industry, the stressed advances ratio of sub-sectors such as ‘gems and jewellery’, ‘infrastructure’, ‘paper and paper products’, ‘cement and cement products’, and ‘engineering’ registered increase in March 2018 from their levels in September 2017.” CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ONE-MONTH BEFORE
|LOSS(%)
|IDBI BANK
|49.80
|65.70
|-24.20
|BANK OF BARODA
|113.15
|145.40
|-22.18
|SYNDICATE BANK
|39.25
|50.30
|-21.97
|BANK OF INDIA
|84.90
|107.85
|-21.28
|VIJAYA BANK
|48.45
|60.70
|-20.18
|ANDHRA BANK
|31.25
|38.00
|-17.76
|PUNJAB NATL.BANK
|73.30
|88.70
|-17.36
|ORIENTAL BANK
|71.65
|85.40
|-16.10
|I O B
|13.95
|16.55
|-15.71
|UNION BANK (I)
|79.85
|93.95
|-15.01
|SOUTH IND.BANK
|21.40
|25.05
|-14.57
|DCB BANK
|161.50
|187.60
|-13.91
|KARNATAKA BANK
|105.60
|122.40
|-13.73
|J & K BANK
|49.10
|56.80
|-13.56
|DHANLAXMI BANK
|18.05
|20.65
|-12.59
|STAND.CHART.PLC
|56.20
|63.90
|-12.05
|DENA BANK
|14.85
|16.80
|-11.61
|UNITED BANK (I)
|10.70
|11.84
|-9.63
|FEDERAL BANK
|78.75
|86.90
|-9.38
|ICICI BANK
|271.35
|299.25
|-9.32
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU