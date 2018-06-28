Banks under pressure. 17 public and private banks hit fresh 52-week low

JUST IN
Four private sector banks - Dhanlaxmi Bank, Federal Bank, Karnataka Bank and South Indian Bank- hit their respective 52-week lows.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Cracking 'bad bank' tough nut, but it's not impossible, say experts

Shares of 17 public and private sector banks hit their respective fresh 52-week lows on the BSE on Thursday, extending their Wednesday’s decline after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) indicated worsening of NPA (non-performing asset) situation.

Four private sector banks - Dhanlaxmi Bank, Federal Bank, Karnataka Bank and South Indian Bank - and 13 public sector banks including Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDBI Bank and Bank of India touched 52-week lows on Thursday.

The gross bad debt ratio of the banking system may touch a two-decade high, with banks under prompt corrective action (PCA) expected to be the worst hit, warned the Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the RBI said on Tuesday.

Under the current macroeconomic environment, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks may rise to 12.2% of the advances by March 2019, from 11.6% in March 2018

Between September 2017 and March 2018, the GNPA ratio in the industry sector rose from 19.4% to 22.8%, whereas the stressed advances ratio increased from 23.9% to 24.8%.

“Within industry, the stressed advances ratio of sub-sectors such as ‘gems and jewellery’, ‘infrastructure’, ‘paper and paper products’, ‘cement and cement products’, and ‘engineering’ registered increase in March 2018 from their levels in September 2017.” CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT


COMPANY LATEST ONE-MONTH BEFORE LOSS(%)
IDBI BANK 49.80 65.70 -24.20
BANK OF BARODA 113.15 145.40 -22.18
SYNDICATE BANK 39.25 50.30 -21.97
BANK OF INDIA 84.90 107.85 -21.28
VIJAYA BANK 48.45 60.70 -20.18
ANDHRA BANK 31.25 38.00 -17.76
PUNJAB NATL.BANK 73.30 88.70 -17.36
ORIENTAL BANK 71.65 85.40 -16.10
I O B 13.95 16.55 -15.71
UNION BANK (I) 79.85 93.95 -15.01
SOUTH IND.BANK 21.40 25.05 -14.57
DCB BANK 161.50 187.60 -13.91
KARNATAKA BANK 105.60 122.40 -13.73
J & K BANK 49.10 56.80 -13.56
DHANLAXMI BANK 18.05 20.65 -12.59
STAND.CHART.PLC 56.20 63.90 -12.05
DENA BANK 14.85 16.80 -11.61
UNITED BANK (I) 10.70 11.84 -9.63
FEDERAL BANK 78.75 86.90 -9.38
ICICI BANK 271.35 299.25 -9.32

First Published: Thu, June 28 2018. 15:23 IST

