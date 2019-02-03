5 of top-10 firms add Rs 65,426 cr in m-cap; TCS, RIL, Infosys top gainers

Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 65,426.16 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) topping the list.

(RIL), HUL, ITC and Infosys were the other gainers, while HDFC Bank, HDFC, SBI, and suffered losses in their valuation for the week ended Friday.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS soared by Rs 41,914.13 crore to reach Rs 7,62,015.52 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 11,511.39 crore to Rs 3,30,510.06 crore and that of (HUL) surged Rs 9,362.11 crore to Rs 3,88,825.07 crore.

ITC added Rs 1,969.9 crore to its to stand at Rs 3,43,965.03 crore while RIL's valuation rose by Rs 668.63 crore to Rs 7,90,621.81 crore.

On the other hand, the of HDFC plunged by Rs 2,854.33 crore to Rs 3,37,188.31 crore and that of slumped Rs 1,657.93 crore to reach Rs 2,28,361.75 crore.

suffered an erosion of Rs 1,344.92 crore to Rs 2,40,006.82 crore and (SBI) lost Rs 847.84 crore to Rs 2,53,726.02 crore.

The of slipped Rs 625.71 crore to Rs 5,69,029.07 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the number one spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, and

Over the last week, the Sensex jumped 443.89 points, or 1.23 per cent to close at 36,469.43 on Friday.





Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant shareholding in Business Standard