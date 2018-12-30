9 of top-10 firms add Rs 572.63 bn in m-cap; RIL gains most, TCS declines

Nine of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 572.63 billion (Rs 57,263.16 crore) in valuation last week, with Ltd (RIL) topping the chart.

(TCS) was the only firm to witness a decline in its capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

Apart from TCS, companies including HDFC Bank, HUL and ITC made gains in their

RIL's valuation soared Rs 174.14 billion (Rs 17,413.29 crore) to Rs 7,136 billion (Rs 7,13,595.29 crore), becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

The valuation of HDFC jumped Rs 96.95 billion (Rs 9,694.54 crore) to Rs 3,404.35 billion (Rs 3,40,435.54 crore) and that of ITC surged Rs 68.14 billion (Rs 6,813.8 crore) to Rs 3,453 billion (Rs 3,45,301.80 crore).

The of advanced by Rs 51.94 billion (Rs 5,194.29 crore) to Rs 2,872.82 billion (Rs 2,87,282.29 crore) and that of zoomed Rs 51.52 billion (Rs 5,152.2 crore) to Rs 2,325.37 billion (Rs 2,32,537.20 crore).

HDFC Bank's valuation went up by Rs 35.92 billion (Rs 3,591.95 crore) to Rs 5,773.23 billion (Rs 5,77,322.95 crore) and that of (HUL) climbed Rs 35.72 billion (Rs 3,571.75 crore) to Rs 3,939.88 billion (Rs 3,93,987.75 crore).

The of moved up by Rs 33.32 billion (Rs 3,331.86 crore) to Rs 2,373.97 billion (Rs 2,37,396.86 crore) and that of (SBI) rose by Rs 24.99 billion (Rs 2,499.48 crore) to Rs 2,627.84 billion (Rs 2,62,784.48 crore).

In contrast, the valuation of fell by Rs 5.44 billion (Rs 543.91 crore) to Rs 7,113.77 billion (Rs 7,11,377.09 crore).

Over the last week, the Sensex gained 334.65 points to close Friday's session at 36,076.72.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL emerged as the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, and