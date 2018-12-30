9 of top-10 firms add Rs 572.63 bn in m-cap; RIL gains most, TCS declines

-
ALSO READ
8 of top-10 firms gain Rs 1.69 trillion in m-cap; TCS, SBI, HDFC, RIL shine
Seven of 10 most valued firms add Rs 474.99 bn in m-cap; RIL tops the chart
Top 10 companies lose Rs 2.5 trillion in market-capital; RIL worst hit
Market capitalisation of BSE listed firms hits a new high of Rs 157 trn
6 of top valued cos take Rs 740.3 bn m-cap hit; TCS leads with Rs 251.4 bn
-
Nine of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 572.63 billion (Rs 57,263.16 crore) in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) topping the chart.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the only firm to witness a decline in its market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
Apart from TCS, companies including HDFC Bank, HUL and ITC made gains in their m-cap.
RIL's market valuation soared Rs 174.14 billion (Rs 17,413.29 crore) to Rs 7,136 billion (Rs 7,13,595.29 crore), becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.
The valuation of HDFC jumped Rs 96.95 billion (Rs 9,694.54 crore) to Rs 3,404.35 billion (Rs 3,40,435.54 crore) and that of ITC surged Rs 68.14 billion (Rs 6,813.8 crore) to Rs 3,453 billion (Rs 3,45,301.80 crore).
The m-cap of Infosys advanced by Rs 51.94 billion (Rs 5,194.29 crore) to Rs 2,872.82 billion (Rs 2,87,282.29 crore) and that of ICICI Bank zoomed Rs 51.52 billion (Rs 5,152.2 crore) to Rs 2,325.37 billion (Rs 2,32,537.20 crore).
HDFC Bank's valuation went up by Rs 35.92 billion (Rs 3,591.95 crore) to Rs 5,773.23 billion (Rs 5,77,322.95 crore) and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) climbed Rs 35.72 billion (Rs 3,571.75 crore) to Rs 3,939.88 billion (Rs 3,93,987.75 crore).
The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank moved up by Rs 33.32 billion (Rs 3,331.86 crore) to Rs 2,373.97 billion (Rs 2,37,396.86 crore) and that of State Bank of India (SBI) rose by Rs 24.99 billion (Rs 2,499.48 crore) to Rs 2,627.84 billion (Rs 2,62,784.48 crore).
In contrast, the valuation of TCS fell by Rs 5.44 billion (Rs 543.91 crore) to Rs 7,113.77 billion (Rs 7,11,377.09 crore).
Over the last week, the Sensex gained 334.65 points to close Friday's session at 36,076.72.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL emerged as the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU