90% of schemes in midcap category fare better than their benchmarks

Investors putting money in actively-managed mutual fund (MF) schemes are likely to have seen less wealth erosion than those who have switched to index-linked ‘passively’ managed schemes. Passive funds gained popularity as fund managers under-performed index returns last year, Sample this: 94 per cent of large-cap schemes have fallen less than their benchmark indices over 3-month period, data sourced from Morningstar shows.

About 90 per cent of the schemes in the midcap category have fared better than their benchmarks. But, in the case of small-cap schemes the share is down at ...