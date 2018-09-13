A few bright spots for Dr Reddy's; stock is back on investors' radar

After being a major underperformer over the last couple of years, Dr Reddy’s is back on investors’ radar with the stock hitting its 52-week high earlier this week. The pharmaceutical major has gained almost 25 per cent since its July lows, outperforming the Sensex and BSE Healthcare index in the process.

The favourable market reaction is due to multiple factors, including regulatory progress at some of its affected plants. The company secured a go-ahead from the US FDA for its active pharma ingredient facility at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, marking the end of ...