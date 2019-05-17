A fourth of India's top 1,000 listed companies of FY14 in trouble now

Nearly 25 per cent of India’s top 1,000 listed companies, excluding banks and financials, in terms of revenue have seen shareholder wealth erosion. These firms have lost more than half their market capitalisation in the past five years and are highly indebted, raising questions on their financial and operational viability.

From a common sample of 964 companies, 225 firms are in financial strain. Of those, 144 companies, accounting for nearly a fifth of corporate borrowings in FY14, have lost 75 per cent or more of their market capitalisation since that financial ...