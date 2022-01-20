JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News

Gold rallies Rs 415 to Rs 48,327 on global cues; silver zooms Rs 858
Business Standard

AGS Transact Technologies IPO fully subscribed on Day-2 on retail interest

The issue is entirely an offer for sale. AGS has already allotted shares worth Rs 204 crore to anchor investors at Rs 175 per share

Topics
AGS Transact Technologies | IPO

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

AGS Transact allots Rs 204-cr worth of shares to anchor investors

The IPO of AGS Transact Technologies, a payment solutions provider, had garnered full subscription on Thursday. The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 2.1 times, high networth individual (HNI) portion 1.13 times and institutional investor portion 0.5 times. The Rs 680-crore IPO closes on Friday. The issue is entirely an offer for sale. AGS has already allotted shares worth Rs 204 crore to anchor investors at Rs 175 per share. The price band for AGS’s IPO is Rs 166-175 per share. At the top-end, the company is valued at Rs 2,107 crore.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 20 2022. 18:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.