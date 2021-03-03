All you wanted to know about moving averages in stock market trading

Moving average is a mean of a particular trading session, or multiple sessions, which helps investors understand the broad outlook of an index/stock. The mean displays the strength or weakness. The stocks trading above the mean are classified as bullish and the ones trading below the mean as bearish.

While this isn't the only information one needs in order to make an informed decision, it definitely is one of the most crucial components of any trading model. Moving averages help investors understand the price movement over a given period. They highlight the volatility and swings within ...