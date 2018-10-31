Aluminium heading for a 5% loss on the month, nears 15-month low

hit a near 15-month low on Wednesday, heading for a 5 per cent loss on the month, after data showed China's grew at its slowest pace since July 2016, and concerns lingered about excess

Other metals also pulled back, with nickel hitting multi-month lows and zinc and lead dropping to their lowest in weeks.

Data showing slowing factory growth in China, the world's top metals consumer, reinforced worries about weakening economic growth due to a trade conflict with the United States.

ALSO READ: Govt mulls duty hike on aluminium after industry raises alarm over dumping

The dollar scaled 16-month highs amid the weak Chinese data and dovish comments from the A strong dollar makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for non-US investors.

“Aluminium's fundamentals are weaker than other base metals like copper. There's structural oversupply in the Chinese market and the fear of more (tariffs) from the United States on all Chinese imports is not helpful,” said Sergey Raevskiy, metals analyst at SP Angel.

ALSO READ: Aluminium scrap import rises 21% in Apr-Sep; AAI seeks higher import duty



Prices: Three-month on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1 per cent to $1,968.50 by 11:26 GMT, after touching an almost 15-month trough of $1,961. Nickel hit its lowest since mid December at $11,675, while bellwether copper slipped 0.1 per cent to $6025.50.