Analysts cautious on corporate earnings growth amid Covid-led lockdown

Analysts are now becoming increasingly cautious and have started to trim their expectation for growth for fiscal 2021-22 (FY22) amid the second wave of Covid infections that has triggered lockdowns and mobility curbs across key cities in the country.

Largely regional and less stringent lockdowns so far have had a limited impact on economic activity, analysts say, but caution that if infections fail to decline to more manageable levels, lockdown may be prolonged and increase in scope, leading to a more severe effect on earnings recovery. However, once the restrictions put in place are gradually lifted, fortunes of India Inc will slowly start to improve, they say.

“Housing and car sales will decline sequentially in the June quarter but will likely recover once infections subside. Reduced mobility will weaken transportation-fuel demand and lower refiners' capacity utilisation. Global demand could prompt Indian steel-makers to export their domestic surpluses. A slowdown in construction activity will reduce cement consumption – the growth in FY22 may be lower than our earlier 10 – 12 per cent growth forecast,” wrote Vikas Halan, associate managing director at Moody's in a coauthored report with Sweta Patodia and Kaustubh Chaubal.

During the first wave, FY21 and FY22 Nifty earnings estimates, according to analysts at Jefferies, were cut by 33 per cent and 21 per cent respectively till September 2020. Subsequently, the same were upgraded by 13 per cent / 9 per cent and the net impact was -24 per cent/-14 per cent respectively. They, however, caution that the consensus has been slow in cutting earnings estimates and earnings cuts will likely extend well into June 2021 results season, i.e., going until August 2021.



“We believe that the economic impact this time would be around 30 per cent of the first wave and hence earnings downgrades could be 5-7 per cent at the Nifty level. Retail, autos and other consumer discretionary, financials, industrials, realty and staples will likely lead earnings cuts. Global facing cos viz. IT services, pharma, metals, auto ancillary may not see any earnings cuts,” wrote Mahesh Nandurkar, managing director at Jefferies in a coauthored report with Abhinav Sinha.



EPS trend

Among regions, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Bengal have accounted for around 64 per cent of the daily infections since 25 April, reports indicate. These states, according to Moody's together accounted for almost 60 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP) over the last four fiscal years through March 2020.

In this backdrop, leading brokerages and rating agencies, including Moody’s, Nomura, Crisil, QuantEco Research and CARE Ratings, have already cut India’s FY22 GDP growth estimates by up to 32 per cent.

The growth setback in the first quarter of the current fiscal (Q1FY22), according to analysts at QuantEco Research, will be dominated by demand deferment as opposed to Q1FY21, which saw massive supply disruptions.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), too, believe the advent of the second Covid wave has already muddied sentiment and impaired the FY22 earnings visibility.

“With multiple states entering into extended lockdowns and restrictions, we see downside risks to FY22 earnings estimates. The interplay of the resurgence in Covid cases and the pace of vaccination would decide the trajectory of economic recovery going forward. Remain overweight on BFSI, IT, Metals and Cement; Neutral on Consumer, Healthcare, Auto, Telecom and underweight on oil & gas, Infrastructure sectors,” says Gautam Duggad, head of research for institutional equities at MOFSL.

G Chokkalingam, founder and chief economic advisor at Equinomics Research suggests that though management commentary for April and May 2021 remains positive, companies are facing demand and supply challenges on account of localised lockdowns, the impact of which would be felt in Q1FY22. “However, the are likely to improve from Q2FY22 onwards as pent-up demand starts getting released. A normal monsoon for the third consecutive year will also help,” says.