Aptus Value Housing Finance soars 8%; Citi initiates coverage on stock
Business Standard
Analysts cautious on Fortis Healthcare post SC verdict; stock tanks 18%

Apart from a forensic audit in the Fortis-IHH deal, the Supreme Court on Thursday also announced a jail term of six months for Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh in the Daiichi-Fortis case.

Puneet Wadhwa & Deepak Korgaonkar  |  New Delhi 

Fortis Healthcare
Fortis Healthcare

Shares of Fortis Healthcare (FHL) plunged 18 per cent to Rs 255.75 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on of heavy volumes, after the Supreme Court (SC) announced a jail term of six months for Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh in the Daiichi-Fortis case. That apart, a forensic audit has been ordered in the Fortis-IHH deal.

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 12:27 IST

