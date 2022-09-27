Analysts see Rupee hitting 85 levels; Fibonacci charts, too, show weakness

The recovered partially to 81.4588 levels on Tuesday, after opening stronger at 81.4875. The witnessed a sharp 64-paise decline against the US dollar on Monday to hit a fresh low. The INR ended the day's trade on Monday at 81.63 versus the dollar against the previous close at 80.99. It was for the first time that the has settled the day's trade beyond the 81 mark. Intraday, it hit a low of 81.66 per dollar.