Analysts see Rupee hitting 85 levels; Fibonacci charts, too, show weakness

The Indian Rupee recovered partially to 81.4588 levels on Tuesday, after opening stronger at 81.4875. The rupee witnessed a sharp 64-paise decline against the US dollar on Monday to hit a fresh low. The INR ended the day's trade on Monday at 81.63 versus the dollar against the previous close at 80.99. It was for the first time that the rupee has settled the day's trade beyond the 81 mark. Intraday, it hit a low of 81.66 per dollar.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU