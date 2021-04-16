Asian shares mixed as vaccine wait tempers Wall Street optimism

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Latest News LIVE updates: Section 144 in Bengaluru from Dec 31 till Jan 1
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: In last 6 years, India's solar energy capacity up 13 times, says PM
LIVE: No offline exams in Delhi for students up to class 8 for 2020-21
-
Asian shares were mixed Friday as jubilance over positive US economic data and a Wall Street record high were tempered by caution in the region, where the coronavirus vaccine rollout has lagged.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.1 per cent to 29,674.31 in morning trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell nearly 0.1 per cent to 7,052.30.
South Korea's Kospi was little changed, inching up less than 0.1 per cent to 3,194.49. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched down less than 0.1 per cent to 28,771.21, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.2 per cent to 3,406.93.
The contrast in the speed of the vaccine rollout has been striking between the US and Asia.
Nearly half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 30 per cent of adults in the US have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Japan, where inoculations for the public have barely started, has seen a resurgence of infections in recent weeks. The country's western metropolis of Osaka reported over 1,200 new infections Thursday, its highest since the pandemic began. A top ruling party official suggested the possibility of canceling the Tokyo Olympics, set to start in July, if infections continue to surge.
Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, senior economists for ING, said the markets are watching the meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Joe Biden, set for the weekend, data from China, including GDP and retail sales, as well as for further news on the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU