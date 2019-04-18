At $19 a share in IPO, Pinterest beats expectation with $12.7-bn valuation

Inc's set the company's at $12.7 billion on Wednesday, above its expectations and a sign of strength for the tech IPO market after Inc's struggles.

Pinterest, where users save ideas for clothes, decor and recipes, is due to start trading on on Thursday. Its performance will be a key test of the tech IPO market after the Nasdaq debut of ride-hailing start-up at the end of last month.

raised more than it had set out to do when it went public, but shares have dropped around 17 percent from its IPO price, raising concerns about bigger rival when it prices its IPO next month.

A key difference between and Lyft however were their expectations. Lyft, which lost $911 million last year, was seeking a of up to $24.3 billion in its IPO, higher than the $15 billion valuation it attained in its latest private fundraising round in 2018. lost $63 million in 2018.

Pinterest's initial $15-$17 per share target range target range had set it on course to be valued below its last private fundraising valuation of $12.3 billion in 2017.

At $19 per share, Pinterest, which offers advertisers a venue to sell to consumers, raised around $1.4 billion at a roughly $12.7 billion valuation.

The fact that Pinterest attained a higher valuation in the IPO will be a relief to investors who participated in prior fundraising rounds and gives some vindication to the company ahead of its public market debut on Thursday.

Pinterest is also the most high-profile listing of a US company since in 2017. Snap's stock also priced well in its IPO but is now down more than 30 percent below its IPO price.

Other IPOs this year, such as company and have also traded above their IPO prices since going public.

Investors in IPOs typically expect new companies to outperform the broader market. Renaissance Capital's IPO exchange traded fund is up 30 percent so far in 2019, compared with a 15.7 percent rise in the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

IPOs of Pinterest and other such loss-making unicorns -- startup companies with valuations of at least $1 billion -- have presented a predicament for investors sitting on the fence. They do not want to miss out on popular companies with fast growth, but at the same time have to weigh the risks of businesses with unproven economics.

Pinterest will trade under the symbol "PINS". Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, and are the lead underwriters on the