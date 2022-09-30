Auto, banks and Adani group stocks gained the most in H1FY23, shows data

There was not much of a movement in India's broader in the first half of the 2022-23 financial year (HIFY23). The benchmark was down 1.9 per cent during the April-September period while NSE Nifty50 was down 2.1 per cent in the last six months. In contrast, the period saw a big upheaval in the global financial due to the economic disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and record high inflation in the advanced economies.