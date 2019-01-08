Bandhan Bank, Gruh Finance, HDFC and TCS among top stocks to track

Positive Asian cues, trade talks between the US and China and movement in oil prices are likely to impact investor sentiment heading into trade on Tuesday. This apart, market participants will also keep an eye on RBI Governor's meeting with the representatives of non-banking financial companies later in the day to discuss the liquidity issues.



Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today-

Bandhan Bank, and HDFC: on Monday said its board of directors has approved merger of into the lender. "The share exchange ratio accepted by the boards of two entities is 568 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of to be issued for every 1,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of Gruh.



holds 57.83 per cent, or 423.8 million shares, in as the promoter. So, now will become the largest shareholder (Post Promoter) of Bandhan with nearly 15 per cent shareholding.

Endurance Technologies: Endurance Overseas, Italy (EOSrl), a subsidiary of Endurance Technologies, has acquired the entire equity stake in Fonpresmetal Gap SpA (Fonpresmetal), an aluminum die casting company in Italy.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) is now operational on BaNCS, its flagship banking platform that helps financial services institutions embrace open and innovative technologies that enhance end-customer experience.

Prabhat Dairy: The dairy company has entered into animal nutrition business.





Sadbhav Infrastructure: The company's toll revenue received from 10 operational SPVs (apart from NSEL which is an annuity project) have increased by approximately 6.2 per cent to Rs 275.76 crore in Q3FY19 from Rs259.8 crore in Q3FY18.

Insecticides India: The company has been granted the patent for an Insecticidal Combination of 'Diafenthiuron and Acetamiprid in Wettable Power Form' for 20 years from the Government of India, The Patent Office.

HFCL: The company's board has approved the proposal of enhancing the additional manufacturing capacity of optical fibre cable (OFC) at Hyderabad from 7 mn Fibre Kilometer (FKM) to 10.5 mn FKM where the company is already setting up optical fibre (OF) and OFC manufacturing facilities.



NMDC: The company's board will meet on Tuesday to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.