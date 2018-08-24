Baring PE offloads 8.4% stake in Hexaware Technologies; shares drop 13.3%

Baring Private Equity (PE) Asia on Friday offloaded 8.4 per cent stake in Technologies as part of a plan to monetise its holdings in the midcap technology firm it took over from its founders in 2013. The Asia-focused PE firm, which held 71.22 per cent stake in prior to the share sale, offloaded 25 million through multiple block deals on the stock exchange platform.



The were sold at around at Rs 448 apiece, helping raise Rs 11.2 billion. and were among the investors who bought sold by Hexaware, exchange data showed.

Baring PE, which has holdings in a clutch of other domestic companies, owns a stake in through an entity called Following the share sale, HT Global’s will come down to 62.82 per cent, which according to market buzz will be brought down further to 51 per cent in the near-term.

The large share sale, however, weighed on Hexaware’s secondary market share price, which dropped as much as 17 per cent. The stock managed to recoup some losses to close at Rs 431.5, down 13.3 per cent compared to previous day’s close.

“The shares were bound to fall in line with the floor price set for the share sale. Following the correction, the stock is available at attractive valuations,” said SP Tulisan, founder of investment advisory firm SP Tulsian.com.

The floor price for the share sale was set at Rs 447.5 per share, a discount of 10.1 per cent to Thursday’s close.

has made more than three-fold gains on its five-year-old investment in Hexaware. In 2013, it acquired 41.8 per cent stake from promoter Atul Nishar and General Atlantic Partners for Rs 16.9 billion. It bought an additional 9.6 per cent from ChrysCapital for Rs 3.5 billion. Later, it made the mandatory open offer through which it mopped up additional 20 per cent for Rs 8.2 billion. Following the three transactions, Baring PE’s stake in Hexaware crossed 71 per cent and the total acquisition cost reached Rs 28.6 billion.

Besides Hexaware, has seven other listed companies, which include Shilpa Medicare and Manappuram Finance. The stock in most other companies, however, is in lower single-digits.

Its stake sale in Hexaware comes a day after BG Asia Pacific, an affiliate of global gas major Shell, divested 14 per cent stake in Mahanagar Gas.

Domestic brokerage IIFL initiated coverage on Hexaware on Friday with a target price of Rs 520. “We believe Hexaware is uniquely positioned to participate in the structural trend of IT spend shifting towards digital, including cloud and automation, largely due to its focused investments in these areas and relatively less exposure in legacy services,” said IIFL analysts Rishi Jhunjhunwala and Ameya Karambelkar in a note. They expect the company to deliver 20 per cent compounded growth in earnings till 2020 driven by healthy deal wins; steady growth in top accounts and stable margins.

However, not all analysts are as bullish on the stock. According to Bloomberg data, Hexaware has three ‘buy’ ratings, six ‘hold’ ratings and 16 ‘sell’ ratings and a consensus 12-month price target of Rs 426.